Marukai Market holds clearance sales as it prepares to close

Marukai Market in Kakaako is set to close Sept. 30.

The grocer is holding clearance sales on all of its remaining inventory.

The store and neighboring warehouses are coming down to make way for a new development, called Central Plaza.

Developers say it will be the main gathering place for its master planned community.

"It's going to be a great open space. Events like our Farmer's Market that's very popular on Saturdays will move itself here," said Todd Apo, vice president of Community Development for Ward Village. "All the activities we've been doing for the community will be moved into the Central Plaza.

Courtyard Cinema and Konanui Nights are two of the community events that will move to the new space.

