Furtado, Mata, named Big West Conference Offensive and Defensive - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Furtado, Mata, named Big West Conference offensive and defensive players of the week

Furtado, Mata, named Big West Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week

Courtesy of University of Hawaii Athletics Courtesy of University of Hawaii Athletics
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Not one, but two Rainbow Wahine soccer players were recognized for their stellar play this past weekend by the Big West Conference, as forward Sonest Furtado and goalkeeper Alexis Mata were awarded Big West Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

With impressive victories on the road over the last few days against Arizona State (1-0) and Grand Canyon (2-1), the Wahine have now won three games in a row. But they wouldn’t have been able to win those games without the play of Furtado and Mata.

Furtado scored two goals against Grand Canyon on Sunday, including an 86th minute game-winner over Grand Canyon. But Furtado was also able to find her teammates to set them up for success, assisting Raisa Strom-Okimoto in overtime against Arizona State, to win via the golden goal rule last Friday.

On the defensive end, there might not be goalkeeper in the Big West playing better than Alexis Mata.

After taking home the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week honors last week, Mata followed up her award with her second straight eight save, shutout over Arizona State. Mata went 288 minutes without conceding a goal over a four-game span until conceding a goal to Grand Canyon.

Mata's .804 save percentage and 45 total saves this season each rank second in the Big West Conference.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Hawaii News Now headlinesNewsMore>>

  • Interior chief urges shrinking 4 national monuments in West

    Interior chief urges shrinking 4 national monuments in West

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:11 AM EDT2017-09-18 07:11:29 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:42:45 GMT
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is recommending that six of 27 national monuments under review by the Trump administration be reduced in size, along with management changes to several other sites.More >>
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is recommending that six of 27 national monuments under review by the Trump administration be reduced in size, along with management changes to several other sites.More >>

  • Hurricane Maria grows, threatens storm-battered Caribbean

    Hurricane Maria grows, threatens storm-battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:42:28 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    More >>

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    More >>

  • Trump calls on UN to reform

    Trump calls on UN to reform

    Monday, September 18 2017 4:21 AM EDT2017-09-18 08:21:29 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-09-18 20:42:24 GMT

    President Donald Trump is plunging into a foreign policy-focused week that will be anchored by his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is plunging into a foreign policy-focused week that will be anchored by his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly