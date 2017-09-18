Furtado, Mata, named Big West Conference offensive and defensive players of the week

Not one, but two Rainbow Wahine soccer players were recognized for their stellar play this past weekend by the Big West Conference, as forward Sonest Furtado and goalkeeper Alexis Mata were awarded Big West Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

With impressive victories on the road over the last few days against Arizona State (1-0) and Grand Canyon (2-1), the Wahine have now won three games in a row. But they wouldn’t have been able to win those games without the play of Furtado and Mata.

Furtado scored two goals against Grand Canyon on Sunday, including an 86th minute game-winner over Grand Canyon. But Furtado was also able to find her teammates to set them up for success, assisting Raisa Strom-Okimoto in overtime against Arizona State, to win via the golden goal rule last Friday.

On the defensive end, there might not be goalkeeper in the Big West playing better than Alexis Mata.

After taking home the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week honors last week, Mata followed up her award with her second straight eight save, shutout over Arizona State. Mata went 288 minutes without conceding a goal over a four-game span until conceding a goal to Grand Canyon.

Mata's .804 save percentage and 45 total saves this season each rank second in the Big West Conference.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.