Sunrise 10-Year on Hawaii Island: Community

Sunrise turned 10 years old on Sunday, and to celebrate, the show will be going “On the Road” to five different islands in five days.
The first stop: The Big Island.
One of the most exciting parts about having the show “On the Road” is being able to talk to the community, and that’s exactly what we got to do. From speaking to hotel executives to students at Waimea Elementary School, it was a chance to see all the wonderful things that are happening on the Big Island.
