Sunrise 10-Year on Hawaii Island: Issues, culture, economy - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sunrise 10-Year on Hawaii Island: Issues, culture, economy

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
KONA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Sunrise turned 10 years old on Sunday, and to celebrate, the show will be going “On the Road” to five different islands in five days.

The first stop: The Big Island.

Having the show on the Big Island was a unique opportunity to highlight some of the major issues surrounding the county -- like the North Kona well failure -- along with its culture and economy.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly