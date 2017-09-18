Sunrise 10-Year on Hawaii Island: Issues, culture, economy

Sunrise turned 10 years old on Sunday, and to celebrate, the show will be going “On the Road” to five different islands in five days.
The first stop: The Big Island.
Having the show on the Big Island was a unique opportunity to highlight some of the major issues surrounding the county -- like the North Kona well failure -- along with its culture and economy.
