Make it 3 in a row: Rainbow Wahine defeat Grand Canyon, 2-1, extend winning streak

Coming off an upset victory over Arizona State just two days before taking on Grand Canyon, it would be easy to suggest that the Rainbow Wahine soccer team could potentially overlook their Sunday fixture.

But the Wahine showed their true grit despite playing in the scorching desert heat Sunday afternoon in Arizona, led by senior forward Sonest Furtado, who propelled the ‘Bows to victory with a second half brace, winning 2-1.

The Wahine (5-4) have now won three straight games, all on the road. This is the first three-game winning streak for the program, according to UH Athletics.

Through their winning streak, Furtado has been at the epicenter of the team’s success, finding the back of the net on three occasions to go along with her two assists.

Furtado was able to break the deadlock in the 61st minute when she was on the receiving end of a Sarah Lau cross into the box. Grand Canyon responded 12 minutes later with a strike from Amanda Lopez to tie things up at one apiece. But the Wahine would not be denied as Furtado in the closing minutes of the match as Furtado took her chance from 12 yards out to put her team up 2-1.

After her second straight eight save, shutout performance against Arizona State, Wahine goalkeeper Alexis Mata made five saves against Grand Canyon before conceding in the 72nd minute. That goal ended Mata’s streak of 288 consecutive minutes without conceding.

The ‘Bows will hit the road again to open up Big West Conference play in the coming weeks against UC Davis on Thursday, September 28. Kickoff is set for 10:30 a.m., HT.

