Sunrise 10-Year on Hawaii Island: Show moments and bucket list - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sunrise 10-Year on Hawaii Island: Show moments and bucket list

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
KONA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Sunrise turned 10 years old on Sunday, and to celebrate, the show will be going “On the Road” to five different islands in five days.

The first stop: The Big Island.

The anniversary has been a great opportunity to look back at some memorable moments from the show’s history. But not only that, but a time to reflect on what makes Hawaii so special to the crew and some bucket list items they'd like to accomplish.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly