Man, 33, dies after motorcycle crash in Waianae

A man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Waianae, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened after 7 p.m.

Police said the 33-year-old on the motorcycle crashed into a Ford pickup truck that was turning left from Kapiki Road to Hakimo Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu in critical condition, where he later died.

The 70-year-old man in the pickup truck was treated at the scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Hakimo Road was shut down for several hours. It has since been reopened.

Police said speed may be a factor, but it’s not known if drugs or alcohol are involved.

This was the 32nd traffic-related death on Oahu this year compared to 41 deaths from the same time last year.

