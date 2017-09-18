Forecast: Breezy trade winds to linger for the next few days

Good Monday morning! We are waking up to the trade winds and they will be lasting for quite some time.

An area of high pressure will dominate the forecast but it will weaken ever so slightly the next several days.

The trade winds will be gusty and then slowing down by a notch as we head into the second half of the week into the weekend.

We are tracking low clouds and showers embedded in the trades will affect mainly windward slopes, especially at night and in the morning.

For now, with the elevated trade winds, we have bigger surf on east shores (trade wind swell) and a small craft advisory due to choppy seas from the winds.

Let's talk surf: There are background southeast and southwest swells will keep small surf along the south facing shores through the period.

Moderate to locally strong trade winds will keep rough and choppy surf along the east facing shores through Thursday.

Winds and surf along the east-facing shores will then trend down slightly Friday into the weekend. Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain quiet through mid- week.

A small northwest swell is forecast to arrive late Wednesday or Thursday, producing a small bump in surf into the weekend.

Have a wonderful Monday and start to the week! May it be filled with blue skies and much aloha.

- Jennifer Robbins

