Forecast: Strong trades, a few showers start the work week

Breezy trade winds are expected over the islands again Monday, with a band of clouds expected to bring a few showers for windward and mauka areas overnight into morning. There's still a lot of sunshine for leeward areas, with the usual exception of the Kona side of the Big Island, which will have afternoon clouds and possible showers. The trades will back off just slightly Tuesday as strong high pressure to the north moves eastward.

Because of the breezy trades, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Hawaiian waters from off Leeward Oahu, through windward Maui County and the channels, as well as waters around the Big Island. The trades are also pushing in a choppy rising swell for east facing shores, while waves are on the way down for remaining shores.

Out in the east Pacific, we're tracking Hurricane Otis, which has strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane as of Sunday afternoon. The good news is that it should remain far from us, and should weaken into a tropical depression, still a good distance away, by Friday.

- Ben Gutierrez

