Water wagons set up for east Oahu residents as BWS works to fix leak

A transmission line leak in east Oahu is causing low water pressure in Kalama Valley and Queen's Gate.

The problem with the 36-inch line began Sunday morning when the Board of Water Supply announced the line was leaking.

Queen's Gate and Kalama Valley do still have water, but it is at very low pressure.

Three water wagons have been dispatched to the area. One is located at the corner of Ninini Way and Ninini Place, and two others are roving near Queen's Gate and Mokuhano Street.

The line is located in utility tunnels, not under a roadway, so there is no impact to traffic.

It is unclear how long repairs will last.

