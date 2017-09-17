Hawaiian Airlines to increase weekly routes to New Zealand

Travelers will now have more options when heading to New Zealand.

Hawaiian Airlines is expanding its weekly service to Auckland in response to high demand for the 5-year-old route.

The airline announced Sunday they will add up to five weekly non-stop flights between Auckland and Honolulu beginning in March 2018.

“Our growth in New Zealand underpins our decision to offer Kiwis unmatched value on their Hawaii vacation,” Russell Williss, Hawaiian Airlines country director for New Zealand said.

The airlines will also provide travelers with a dual-destination vacation option with a free stopover in Honolulu before heading to the mainland United Stated.

In 2016, the airline says more than 15,000 guests arriving in Honolulu from Auckland went on to another U.S. state or a neighbor island.

Hawaiian Airlines currently only offers three weekly non-stop Honolulu to New Zealand flights.

“Our enhanced schedule will offer even greater convenience and flexibility for Kiwi travelers flying to Honolulu and U.S. Mainland cities, as well as more options for inbound travelers visiting New Zealand,” Williss added.

