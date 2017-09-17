Hokulea heads to Haleiwa in statewide 'Mahalo, Hawaii' tour

The iconic sails of Hokulea were seen on Oahu's north shore this weekend.

The crew of the Hokulea is continuing their statewide mahalo voyage with a 10-day stop in Haleiwa.

Beachgoers along Waimea Bay were treated to stunning glimpses of the famous sailing canoe. Hokulea left Sand Island on Thursday and sailed around the island.

While docked, crew members will engage with the community and share stories of the voyage.

Schools and the public will also have a chance to tour the vessel at various times.

