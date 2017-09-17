Beth Chapman successfully undergoes surgery for throat cancer

Reality television star Beth Chapman has successfully undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her throat, a family spokesperson said Sunday.

Chapman, 49, went under the knife Saturday at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles to remove a tumor "the size of a plum."

The operation took about 13 hours.

"Her doctor said we won round one," her husband Duane Chapman said. "We will know more later this week. Mahalo to everyone for their prayers."

Chapman, wife of Hawaii-based bounty hunter Duane 'Dog' Chapman, first announced her stage 2 diagnosis in an emotional letter to close friends.

The Chapman ohana is known for their bounty hunting and bail bonds business that was featured on the hit A&E show, "Dog the Bounty Hunter."

