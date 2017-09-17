Keiki kane show off their conch shell blowing skills for Aloha Festival judges

The unmistakable sound of conch shell, or pu, filled the air at Pearlridge Center Saturday as a part of a friendly competition.

A handful of energetic young boys competed in the Aloha Festivals annual Pu Ha'aheo, Keiki Conch Shell Blowing Contest.

The boys each took turns giving their best blow to sound the respected conch shell in front of a panel of judges, and an interested crowd of onlookers.

In Hawaiian culture, the pu is sounded to signal the arrival of chief, or ali'i.

The contest was a part of the festivals' Keiki Ho'olaulea, which also included performances from hula halau, musicians and an appearance from the 2017 Aloha Festivals Royal Court.

Aloha Festivals celebrations run throughout the month of September, and will culminate with a grand floral parade through Waikiki on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. The parade begins at Ala Moana beach parks and ends at Kapiolani Park.

For more information on Aloha Festivals events, click here.

