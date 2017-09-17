Rainbow Wahine legends grace Stan Sheriff Center court in annual alumnae game

A couple of hours before the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in straights sets Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center, the ‘Bows held their annual alumnae game, featuring some of the program’s best-ever players, including Wahine head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos.

While she did admit afterwards that she was sore from the game, Mow-Santos enjoyed being back on the court as a player again.

The White team defeated the Green team 2-1 in a thriller of a match, highlighted by laughs and cheers from current Wahine players watching in awe of former players still showing that they got game.

