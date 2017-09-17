Bring out the brooms: Rainbow Wahine sweep Northern Arizona in back-to-back nights

Six sets, two nights, two wins.

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team went over the .500 mark for the first time this season with its second sweep over Northern Arizona (4-7) Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center (25-14, 25-12, 25-12).

The Wahine (6-5) head into Big West Conference play with some real momentum after putting together back-to-back impressive performances, including a dominant showing on Saturday led by middle hitter Emily Maglio, who posted a match-high 11 kills and five blocks.

Savanah Kahakai continues to make history of her own with another 17 digs to add to her career totals, a match-high.

Outside hitter McKenna Ross came off the bench for the Wahine and put on a show, registering 10 kills, nine digs, two blocks and a service ace.

Her 10 kills marked a career high for the sophomore.

Starting off strong in preseason matches was a problem for the Wahine, but they look they’ve resolved those slow start problems for the time being. The Lumberjacks never threatened Hawaii’s lead in any of the night’s three sets as the Wahine made quick work of the visiting team, jumping out to a 14-3 lead in the first set.

From that point on, the match was never in doubt.

The Rainbow Wahine will enter BWC play next week with their first match against UC Irvine on Friday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.