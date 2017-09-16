Gov. Ige heads to NY for climate change summit

Gov. Ige is out of the islands this week for a trip to the Big Apple where he will be taking part in a week-long international summit on climate change.

The conference, hosted by The Climate Group, will be the first international climate conference in the U.S. since President Trump announced the country's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

Gov. Ige is set to speak at the opening session.

International leaders, businesses and communities will discuss what steps should be taken to combat rising temperatures.

The governor departed Friday and is expected to arrive in New York City Sunday.

Attorney General Doug Chin will serve as acting governor while Ige is out of town.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.