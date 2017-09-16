Fire closes Wailuku gymnasium; arson investigation opened

Maui fire officials have opened an arson investigation into a fire at the Wailuku gymnasium Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Maui Fire Department said the fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. after residents saw smoke coming out of the gym's roof.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in a trashcan inside the gym. The flames also damaged a portion of the lower bleachers.

It took crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. It caused about $1,500 in damage.

A preliminary investigation reveled the fire was intentionally set. The case has been turned over to Maui police.

The gym will remain closed until further notice.

