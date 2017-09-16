Forecast: Breezy trades are back

Trade winds have moved in over the islands and will blow at moderate to occasionally breezy speeds for the next several days, thanks to strong high pressure to the north. Clouds and showers will be riding in mainly for windward and mauka areas, mainly nights and mornings. We could get a slight increase in trade wind showers around mid week, but nothing major.

At the beach, the monthly box jellyfish influx is happening this weekend for south and some west shores on Oahu; check with the lifeguards before heading in. There's not much wave action this weekend, but there's an inconsistent swell that could bring some waves to south and west shores.

For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, along with Leeward Oahu waters, the Kaiwi Channel and Maui Windward waters through at least Monday evening.

Finally, we're tracking two tropical cyclones in the eastern North Pacific, neither of which will directly affect our weather. Tropical Storm Otis to the east of the islands is expected to weaken and dissipate well before it enters the Central Pacific. Tropical Storm Norma is inching closer to southern Baja California.

- Ben Gutierrez

