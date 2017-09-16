Birthday wish granted: Rainbow Wahine defeat Northern Arizona in straight sets

Head coach Robyn Ah Mow-Santos was given the best birthday present from her Rainbow Wahine volleyball players Friday evening: a one-sided, 3-0 victory over Northern Arizona at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows took care of business against the Lumberjacks in straight sets (25-12, 25-10, 25-12) to improve to 5-5 on the season, winning their third match of the season on Mow-Santos' 42nd birthday.

The Lumberjacks fell to 4-6 on the season as they weren’t able to deal with Hawaii’s serving prowess. Clare-Marie Anderson and Savanah Kahakai both recorded career-highs in aces with three apiece.

Kahakai also recorded seven digs in the match, moving past Teee Williams for No. 7 on UH’s all-time digs list. Kahakai finished the night with 1,148 career digs, and now needs just Kahakai now needs just 72 more digs to tie Kanoe Kamana'o for No. 6.

Senior middle hitter Emily Maglio led the team with a match-high 10 kills and six blocks, passing the 300-career blocks mark. She passed the 300 career blocks mark, ending the night with 303 career rejections.

The Rainbow Wahine recorded 13 service aces, the most since their 13 aces against New Mexico in 2014.

The ‘Bows will finish their two-game series against the Lumberjacks tonight at 7 p.m., following the alumnae game at the Stan Sheriff Center.

