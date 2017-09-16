Golden goal: Rainbow Wahine upset Arizona State in OT

The Rainbow Wahine soccer team sure loves to leave it late to steal a win.

The Wahine upset the Arizona State Sun Devils Friday night in Arizona in overtime, where Raisa Strom-Okimoto scored the golden goal to give the Wahine the 1-0 victory.

The Wahine (4-4) came out in the first half strong, firing on all cylinders as they matched the Sun Devils in nearly every aspect of the game.

After 90 minutes playing in the dry Arizona heat, the second half ended with both teams tied at 0-0. The golden goal rule came into effect in overtime, meaning that whoever scored first, wins. The Wahine, in the midst of a seven-game road trip, came too far to be denied as Strom-Okimoto found the back of the net from six yards out, just inside the post to break the deadlock.

The goal marked Strom-Okimoto’s second game-winning goal of the season, her third overall.

The Sun Devils (2-4-1) had 19 shots in the game and eight on goal. Alexis Mata, the reigning Big West Defensive Player of the Week, came up big for the Wahine for the second game in a row, saving all eight shots that were on target for her second straight shutout.

The Wahine defense has now gone over 217 consecutive minutes with conceding a goal.

The ‘Bows improve to 2-2 on the road this season and 3-0 in overtime games. The Rainbow Wahine are now 9-1-5 in their last 15 overtime games, dating back to 2013.

The victory over Arizona State marked the first time UH has beaten a Pac-12 school since 2013.

The Rainbow Wahine visit Grand Canyon tomorrow, Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. HT.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.