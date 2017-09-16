Waipahu stabbing leaves man in serious condition

One man suffered serious injuries early Saturday morning during a stabbing near a fast food restaurant in Waipahu.

EMS officials said a 50-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds after a fight at the Jack in the Box on Moloalo Street escalated.

According to police, the suspect pulled a dangerous weapon during the fight and stabbed the victim around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect fled the scene and a witness called 911.

No arrests have been made. Police have opened an attempted murder investigation.

