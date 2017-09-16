Manhunt underway for suspect in deadly Waikiki shooting

A manhunt is underway as Honolulu police search for the suspect involved in a deadly Waikiki shooting Saturday morning.

One man is dead and two others are seriously injured officials said.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. fronting 2260 Kuhio Avenue near Alley Cats, a well-known area strip club.

Sources tell Hawaii News Now a 22-year-old man died at the hospital. Police say the other two involved, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, are in serious condition.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, but police are actively searching for a man they describe as African American with dreadlocks who fled the scene in an SUV type vehicle.

Homicide detectives are also on scene near the club investigating.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

