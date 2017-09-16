4.2-magnitude quake jolts Windward Oahu

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt by dozens on Oahu Friday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at about 8:40 p.m. It was centered 20 miles northeast of Marine Corps Base Kaneohe at a depth of more than eight miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not report any tsunami from the quake, which was initially reported as a magnitude 4.0.

Dozens of residents in the Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo area reported feeling the jolt, which was also felt by a handful of people on Molokai. There were a few reports of people feeling it in Honolulu and Aiea.

"Just very quick but like shaking, and we both just looked at each other and I told my husband, 'that was an earthquake,' and he said that was definitely an earthquake," said Kailua resident Debbie Parke. She said the shaking lasted three to five seconds.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.