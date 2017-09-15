Manhunt underway for fugitive who carjacked man in Kunia

Honolulu police officers were in pursuit of a fugitive on Friday morning when he allegedly carjacked a 55-year old man with a knife in the Kunia Shopping Center.

Kaylen Stafford allegedly left his badly damaged Integra in the parking lot and took off in the victim's Toyota Corolla.

Stafford, 24, was wanted for a violent home invasion robbery on Sept. 1 in Waianae that was caught on surveillance video.

He has been indicted for first-degree robbery and has warrants for violating probation.

Also indicted in the robbery case, Johan Iona.

Iona turned himself less than 24 hours after Hawaii News Now aired the surveillance video and his grandmother reportedly recognized him on television.

Iona has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Honolulu police have been trying to find Stafford for weeks.

Officers saw the Acura Integra and started following it about 8:30 Friday, but traffic on Moanalua Road made it difficult for them to stay close.

Police sources say he committed the carjacking about 9 a.m. to make his getaway and remains on the run.

Stafford's Acura Integra was dusted for fingerprints and taken by HPD. Officers hope it will provide clues to his hideouts.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.