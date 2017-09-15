The folks behind the 'Hawaii Aloha' viral video are putting out another one

In 2016, nonprofit Mana Maoli released its viral hit, "Hawaii Aloha."

The video, which featured dozens of Hawaii's top artists and more than 1,000 children from Hawaiian charter songs singing at 27 locations around the state, got over six million views, won a Hoku Hanohano award for best music video, was featured on Hawaiian Airlines flights and screened at the Smithsonian Institute and other film festivals.

Now Mana Maoli is ready to do it all over again.

The organization, which supports culture-based music and multimedia education at 12 Hawaii schools, has produced a new video — called "Island Style - 'Oiwi E" — that's certain to be a hit.

And they're ramping up the anticipation ahead of the video's online release Sept. 25.

On Wednesday, the video will be premiered at a concert at Ward Village Courtyard from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. That event is now sold out, but there's a chance that standby attendees can score a seat or space to stand.

Like its predecessor, the new video features dozens of well-known Hawaiian artists and 1,000 Hawaiian charter school youth. Among the big names singing "Island Style" and "'Oiwi E" in the new piece: John Cruz and his five siblings, Jack Johnson, Amy Hanaiali?i Gilliom and Paula Fuga.

Check out a teaser to the new video here:

For more information about Mana Maoli, click here.

