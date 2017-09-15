DOE: Mililani High cafeteria worker diagnosed with mumps

Students at three Mililani schools got alternate lunches Friday after a school food service worker was diagnosed with mumps.

A letter sent home to parents said the alternate lunches were served at Mililani High, Mililani Uka Elementary and Mililani Waena Elementary.

The state Education Department said Mililani High School's cafeteria prepares about 2,500 school lunches daily for the high school and area elementary schools.

Lunches prepared Friday were pulled after the worker's diagnosis was confirmed.

"All of our food service workers follow proper health and safety procedures when preparing food and the decision to withdraw today’s lunches was made in an abundance of caution for our students’ health,” said complex area Superintendent Bob Davis. “All students were provided alternate lunches and our cafeteria facilities will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly as they are each day.”

The state has been grappling with an outbreak of mumps, which is easily spread.

The DOE's letter to parents does not say whether any students were put at risk of contracting the mumps virus.

