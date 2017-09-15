Rescue crews search Kauai waters for missing snorkeler

First responders are looking for a missing snorkeler off Tunnels Beach Park.

The man went missing Thursday. His wife said he went into the water about 11:30 a.m., and hasn't been seen since.

He was reported missing Thursday night, and police said they do not suspect foul play.

The 46-year-old man is described as being 5-foot-7, and weighing about 175 pounds.

The Coast Guard and Kauai Fire Department are helping in the search.

The Coast Guard was notified of the situation about 8 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.