Rainbow Wahine looking for strong start to regular season against Northern Arizona

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball are ready to open their regular season against Northern Arizona tonight after wrapping up preseason play this past weekend.

The Wahine (4-5) will take on the Lumberjacks (4-5) in the first match of a two-game series against Northern Arizona but tonight is also a special night for senior libero Savannah Kahakai, who is steadily climbing up the UH career digs record as she passed former UH All-Americans Lily Kahumoku, Martina Cincerova and Suzanne Eagye to climb to No. 8 all-time.

With 1,141 career digs, Kahakai has the chance to move past Teee Williams at No. 7 on that list, just two digs behind Williams.

The Wahine went 2-1 in their last pre-season tournament a week ago, falling at the hands of No. 10 BYU in a five-set thriller followed by back-to-back wins over Baylor and Nevada.

Northern Arizona comes to Hawaii after losing to Utah State and Arizona State last week before but defeating CSU Bakersfield.

The last time the Lumberjacks and Wahine faced off was back in 2014, where the ‘Bows swept Northern Arizona.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center, following UH’s alumnae game at 5 p.m. Tomorrow’s second game of the series will begin also begin at 7 p.m.

