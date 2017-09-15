Japan Airlines launches daily flights from Tokyo to Kona

Japan Airlines launched its new daily, nonstop service to Narita International Airport on Friday.

The new service is expected to generate nearly $10 million in tax reveneu and create 900 new jobs, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“We warmly welcome Japan Airlines back to Kona," said Gov. David Ige, who welcomed the inaugural flight.

"We are extremely excited about the daily service to Kona, which is on its way to becoming Hawaii’s second major international port of entry."

In December, Hawaiian Airlines launched direct service from Kona to Haneda International Airport.

It was the first international flight to be offered at Kona since 2010.

