As they prepare for new fleet, Hawaiian Airlines ramps up hiring

Hawaiian Airlines is recruiting flight attendants, pilots and mechanics.

The new positions are needed as the airline prepares for a new fleet of 18 narrow-body A321neo aircraft.

Hawaiian will also soon add its 24th wide-body A330 aircraft and open the doors to a new cargo and maintenance facility at Honolulu's airport.

Hawaiian will be conducting interviews this fall and early 2018 for flight attendant candidates who would begin training in January, February and April.

As Hawaiian continues to grow internationally, it is also seeking bilingual flight attendant candidates who are proficient in Japanese, Korean, Mandarin or Cantonese.

Applications for flight attendant and mechanic positions are currently being accepted and pilot applications open on Oct. 12.

Here's the full recruitment schedule:

Flight attendants application period: Sept. 6 – Nov. 30

Mechanics application period: Sept. 11 through 2018

Pilots application period: Oct. 12-27

