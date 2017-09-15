Four Seasons Presents Race Ko Olina

The excitement and family fun of athletic competition comes to Ko Olina Resort September 23rd and 24th with Race Ko Olina. Presented by Four Seasons Resort, the weekend features endurance and family fun events that showcase the natural beauty and world-class amenities of Ko Olina Resort on Oahu’s beautiful leeward coast.

Presented by Four Seasons in partnership with Ko Olina Resort and Boca Hawaii, Race Ko Olina will feature a Keiki Triathlon, a 5K and 10K Fun Run, and a Keiki 1k Fun on Saturday, September 23. The Race Ko Olina Triathlon, a 600-meter swim, 12-mile bike and 5k run, happens on Sunday, September 24. Top triathletes and amateur newcomers will enjoy a safe and scenic course swimming in the resort’s lagoons, biking resort and neighboring Kapolei roads, and running the shoreline pathways, ocean front lawns and even the white sand beaches of Ko Olina’s Resort lagoons. In support of the event, Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina is offering a special room rate starting at $299 ocean view room, including daily parking & breakfast for two at La Hiki Kitchen.

BOCA Hawaii’s founder and director, Raul Boca Torres, has been changing lives through sport since 1989. Race Ko Olina, with its ‘all levels, all ages’ approach, aligns perfectly with BOCA’s mission to support athletes wanting to improve themselves, no matter what their ability level or goals may be. Race Ko Olina joins an exciting roster of BOCA-produced and sponsored events including the Kaiwi Swim Challenge, a 26-mile open-water swim and the 2017 Haleakala Challenge, a 38-mile bicycle ride up Maui’s popular peak, as well as the Lanikai Triathlon, Jingle Bell Run and the 808 Marathon Readiness Series.

The goal is to make the race weekend an annual event that continues to diversify and grow in popularity. “Ko Olina has world-class facilities and resources. This event is destined to be one of the premier race events in Hawaii and Race Ko Olina has the ability to broaden into other categories like biathlons (swim, run, swim), paddleboard races, and swim series events.

Each event will finish at Four Seasons’ Ko Olina Ballroom lawn with a plethora of family activities, tasty treats by Four Seasons’ Executive Chef Martin Knaubert, live music and the excitement of Oahu’s largest inflatable water slide! Awards and prizes will be all part of the after party.

For more information or to sign up for the race, go to http://bocahawaii.com/race/ko-olina-2017/

