Island Style – ‘Oiwi E Video Release

Mana Maoli?s latest ?Song Across Hawai?i’ is a massive collaboration of 1,000 Hawaiian Charter School youth and dozens of ?Mana Mele Collective’ artists filmed and recorded live across many locations. The video will be released online on Mon Sept 25, 2017 8:08am on Mana Maoli?s Facebook page, YouTube channel and their website at http://manamele.org.

The video premiere and concert on Wed Sept 20, 2017 from 530-9p @ Ward Village Courtyard is now sold out. There will be a standby line that people can enter from at 6pm.

“Island Style – Oiwi E Medley” and other products and live events are produced in effort to raise awareness and support for the Mana Mele Project.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.