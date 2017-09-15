The theme of this year’s Global Tourism Summit is sustainable tourism. One of the Summit’s objectives is to bring individuals and businesses together to address the future of Hawaii's tourism industry. Over three days, attendees can participate in a variety of interactive and thought-provoking sessions addressing topics key to tourism’s future, including sustainability, Hawaiian culture, environmental preservation, global marketing strategies, technology and innovation.

Keynote Speakers at this year's event include: Billy Beane: Inspiration for Moneyball (September 19), Neil Everett: ESPN SportsCenter Anchor (September 20), Ted Allen: Food Network Host (September 20-Lunch) and Olof Yrr Atladottir: Icelandic Tourist Board (September 21)

Young people are encouraged to become more involved in determining the travel industry’s future, both in Hawaii and internationally, through the Summit’s Student Debate. Featuring 18 debate teams -- 10 from other countries or the U.S. mainland and eight local -- the round-robin tournament is taking place on the Summit’s opening day, September 19. The central topic for the debate program is “Resolved: Tourism Helps to Preserve Culture.” The Aloha Reception on September 20 features 20 chefs from around the state. They’ll be serving up their takes on island cuisine for everyone to enjoy.

The Global Tourism Summit's goal is to bring more of a forward-looking, global perspective to the presentation of how the Hawaii brand is being marketed and the factors that offer both challenges and opportunities to industry partners. Attendees will hear first-hand how their business development and new partnerships can be expanded and strengthened. We encourage any enterprise that benefits from tourism’s success to capitalize on the partnerships to be realized at the Global Tourism Summit. The registration deadline has been extended to today.

Approximately 200 representatives of tour operators and wholesalers from 12 nations are taking part in the Global Tourism Summit and meeting with Hawaii-based suppliers and providers on partnership opportunities. Nearly half of the international participants are from Japan. More than 25 tour operator representatives are coming from China, with more than 10 each from South Korea and Malaysia.

The Global Tourism Summit will be at The Hawai‘i Convention Center, September 19-21 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.globaltourismsummithawaii.com

