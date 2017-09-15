Sunrise Open House: Dowsett

Today's Sunrise Open House visits the historic Dowsett neighborhood in Honolulu. There are 4 Dowsett homes on the market ranging from $1.25 million to $2.75 million. Let's start with one listed for $1.7 million. This home was built in 1952 and has been owned by the same family since. Remodeled in 1987, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home has more than 3200 square feet of living space. All lots in Dowsett are 10,000 feet or larger. This home sits on a lot approaching 14,000 square feet. There's a back yard gazebo, fish pond, wet bar in the entertainment area, 2 fireplaces, and a finished space under the garage, currently being used as a Man Cave. This Kaha-walu Drive home listed for $1.7 million.

Next up, we move to Nuuanu Pali Drive for a home that was built in 1936 and it's on the Historical Registry. The price is $1.9 million. It has 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and 3300 square feet under roof. The corner lot is more than half an acre with a circle drive. This home features a vaulted ceiling great room with large picture window, granite counter tops, Viking appliances, Ohia wood floors, and a formal dining room w/ French doors leading to a large lanai. All this for $1.9 million.

And finally, a home on Ho-aloha Place listed for $2.75 million. This elegant Dowsett estate sits on a lot of almost 17,000 square feet... adjacent to preservation land... with panoramic ocean to mountain views. The home was built in 1989 and features koa floors, a modern new kitchen and spa like baths. The listing comments say it is a legal Ohana Zoned property with a connected but separate living area... AND there are guest quarters on the property as well. Listing price? $2.75 million.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

For more information, visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php

