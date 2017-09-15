Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kaona

E ku ha?aheo, e ku?u Hawai?i! ?O Laiana Kanoa-Wong keia me ka hua 'olelo o ka la. Our Hawaiian word of the day is "kaona", let's say that together, kaona. Nani! The word "kaona" is defined as a hidden meaning. In Hawaiian poetry, kaona can conceal the deeper reference to a person, place or thing. Let's practice using kaona in a sentence: "Nani ke kaona o ke mele," or beautiful is the hidden meaning in this song. The use of kaona in speech displays the craftiness and ingenuity of our Hawaiian people and is a common experience when listening to our kupuna and native speakers. E ola mau ka 'olelo Hawai?i, Aloha!

