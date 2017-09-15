Business Report: 9/15/17

Crazy Shirts debuts two exclusive Florida Aloha T-shirt designs. Crazy Shirts will donate $10,000 to Florida hurricane relief plus proceeds from the shirts up to $25,000.

Hawaiian Home Lands completes a $22 million revenue bond sale, financing debt at lower interest, for a savings of millions.

Kamehameha Schools names Kevin Greenwell senior director of real estate portfolio strategy. Born and raised on Oahu, Greenwell worked for Deloitte & Touche and Arthur Andersen.

Pearlridge this weekend has its first Keiki Conch Shell Blowing Contest, parts of the Aloha Festivals' Keiki Ho'olaulea. Starts tomorrow at 12:30 in the Uptown Center Court.

Monday is the Hawaii Restaurant Association awards banquet – 5 p.m. at Dole Cannery – with the traditional "Dine Around" starting at six. The Hall of Fame program starts at 7:30.

Tuesday is the grand opening of the new Cheesecake Factory location at Ka Makana Alii mall.

For your planning purposes, Hawaii's Woodshow is coming – not this weekend but the one after, as usual at Linekona Center. Make plans to go: it's the best work our woodworkers have produced. More next week.

