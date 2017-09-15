TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Hawaii Five-0' filming to cause delays near HPD - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Hawaii Five-0' filming to cause delays near HPD headquarters

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Officers will be controlling traffic on some roads near the Honolulu Police Department headquarters for "Hawaii Five-0" filming.

The City and County of Honolulu said Alapai and Beretania streets will be held up for one to three minutes at a time between 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, Lisbon, Lauhala and Punchbowl streets will also be intermittently closed.

These brief closures are necessary for crews to film a driving scene on these streets. 

The production team has been given a maximum window of 90 minutes to accomplish the shot during non-peak travel hours.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes as traffic in the area is expected to be slow.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • News ExtrasMore>>

  • Special Reports

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly