TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Hawaii Five-0' filming to cause delays near HPD headquarters

Officers will be controlling traffic on some roads near the Honolulu Police Department headquarters for "Hawaii Five-0" filming.

The City and County of Honolulu said Alapai and Beretania streets will be held up for one to three minutes at a time between 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, Lisbon, Lauhala and Punchbowl streets will also be intermittently closed.

These brief closures are necessary for crews to film a driving scene on these streets.

The production team has been given a maximum window of 90 minutes to accomplish the shot during non-peak travel hours.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes as traffic in the area is expected to be slow.

