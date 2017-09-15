Forecast: The trade winds are returning -- but not for everyone!

The island of Hawaii and the islands of Maui County will feel cooling trade winds by afternoon, but Oahu and Kauai will have to wait until Saturday.

Today will be another muggy and voggy experience for Oahu. Afternoon conditions will once again be extremely humid. Sea breezes and showers over interior neighborhoods are likely.

Kauai could see heavier showers due to its proximity to instability aloft. High in Honolulu will be a much-warmer-feeling 88 degrees.

Surf is coming up south and west tomorrow.

Here are today's wave heights: 2-4 feet north and east, 2-3 feet south, 1-3 feet west.

Box jellyfish possible along south shores. Check with lifeguards.

No other marine or weather advisories are posted.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected in the Central Pacific over the next 48 hours.

In the East Pacific, Hurricane Max has spun out after going ashore near Acapulco.

Tropical Storm Norma is expected to reach hurricane strength as it approaches the Baja Peninsula. And Tropical Depression 15-E should be a tropical storm by this evening. None of these systems is expected to be an issue for Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

