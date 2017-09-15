6 Salvation Army members being deployed to Texas for Harvey relief efforts

Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Several members of the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Hawaii Emergency Disaster Services Team are being deployed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Salvation Army said six people will be heading to Beaumont, Texas from Saturday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 30.

Their first assignment will be at a distribution warehouse, but they will also provide support in other areas as needed.

“The Salvation Army has been on the ground and operating in these communities even before the storms impacted the areas and are always at the ready to respond as needed,” said Major John Chamness, of the Salvation Army Hawaii and Pacific Islands.

If you’d like to donate to the Salvation Army to help with relief efforts for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.