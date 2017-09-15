Expert: Aggressive sharks at Oahu shore trail spawning fish

Shark warning signs remain posted at Waimea Bay for the fourth day in a row.

Shark warning signs remain posted at Waimea Bay for the fourth day in a row.

Swimming at Waimea Bay discouraged after sharks seen for fourth day

Swimming at Waimea Bay discouraged after sharks seen for fourth day

HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii shark expert says a recent spate of aggressive sharks spotted near the shore at a popular spot on Oahu's north side is likely due to the spawning season of juvenile fish.

Waimea Bay lifeguards on Monday reported multiple aggressive sharks about 5 yards (5 meters) offshore.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Carl Meyer of the University of Hawaii's Institute of Marine Biology says the schools of fish are probably attracting sharks close to the shoreline where they are easier to see.

Meyer, who has been tracking shark movement patterns and habitat use around the Hawaiian Islands for more than two decades, expects the shark activity to taper off as the schools dwindle or disperse.

Warning signs were posted at Waimea beach and visitors were urged to stay out of the water.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.