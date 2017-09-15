Timoteo, Tullis shine in '2017 Scout Bowl'

With last weekend's loss to UCLA in the rear view mirror, today the Rainbow Warriors returned to practice with their eyes set on the future, and U.H. football's next generation.

Thursday morning the team ended their first practice since falling to the Bruins with the '2017 Scout Bowl'. The practice period was meant to allow both Hawaii's G.A.'s and scout team players take center stage.

Reduced to just three series, due to health issues among the scout squad, the offense came out on top. While the defensive unit opened the 'Scout Bowl' with a stop - two touchdown passes to sophomore receiver, Kalakaua Timoteo on the drives that followed would skew things back into the offense's favor.

"It felt good," said Timoteo about getting to put his skills on display. "It let us show the coaches what we can do because we don't really get a chance to do that that much unless we're in practice. This just gave us a chance to show what we can do on our own."

"Kala really wanted to play," said Rolovich of the sophomore's eagerness to participate. "He got a chance to make some plays. [We] got to see his competitiveness."

The practice period also gave U.H. football's graduate assistant coaches to show what they could do when left to their own devices. In fact, Timoteo said he credits G.A., Mikahael Waters, who called plays for the offense, for putting him in the right spots to succeed.

But, it wasn't just Timoteo turning heads Thursday morning. Sophomore wide receiver, Davine Tullis made his presence known both at receiver and behind center.

Tullis, who played quarterback in high school, lined-up in the wildcat formation and hit Timoteo on a fade for the offense's first touchdown. Rolovich praised his natural athleticism as well as his overall performance following Thursday's practice.

But the offense saved the best for last.

The 'Scout Bowl' period ended with walk-on quarterback, Hunter Hughes behind center. Just hours after receiving a full scholarship at Wednesday night's WWE event, the senior ended the period with a touchdown pass to Timoteo in the end zone to seal the win for the offense.

"I can't have anymore bad days," joked Hughes of the eventful 24-hours. "That's impossible now."

