Fallen sea wall causes tension in Sunset Beach neighborhood

The debate over what to do about a fallen seawall on Oahu's North Shore is causing tension in a Sunset Beach neighborhood.

The landowner, Denise O'Shea, says the seawall collapsed on Sunday, September 3. She says the debris was a safety hazard for beachgoers, so she hired a crew to rebuild the wall with heavy machinery and large boulders -- without the state's permission.

"We have to fix this problem. We can't just leave this debris here because it's dangerous. It's dangerous to people who have to pass on the beach and it's dangerous to people in the water," O'Shea said.

She says the wall has been there since 1952 and the Department of Land and Natural Resources has not given her a timeline of when -- or if -- it will allow repairs.

The state issued a violation to the O'Sheas on September 8 and ordered them to stop work. Heavy machinery continues to operate near the site, but the O'Sheas claim work is being done at the property next door.

DLNR says it has opened an investigation and its staff have been monitoring the site daily.

Neighbors who live nearby say the boulders and construction materials that were brought in have made the beach even more unsafe for ocean users.

The state says the issue will be presented to the land board.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. ?