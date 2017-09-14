Erosion issues close portion of Hanalei's Black Pot Beach

Severe erosion issues have forced Kauai County officials to close off a portion of a popular Hanalei beach park to any vehicular traffic, a county spokesperson says.

Parts of the parking lot at Black Pot Beach are crumbling into the ocean, the county says. No vehicles will be allowed inside the park as a safety precaution.

Authorities say they've been monitoring the site for past few days and have noted continued erosion. The impacted stretch of the park, between the Hanalei River mouth and the Manalei Pier, will be closed on Friday while crews clear out roots that were exposed and make other emergency repairs.

