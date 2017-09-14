Beth Chapman diagnosed with stage two throat cancer

Reality television star Beth Chapman has been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer, a family spokesperson tells Hawaii News Now.

Chapman, the wife of Hawaii-based bounty hunter Duane 'Dog' Chapman, revealed the news of her diagnosis in a letter to friends that was first reported on by RadarOnline.

“I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years," Chapman wrote in the letter. "But nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.'”

Chapman is preparing to undergo emergency surgery this weekend, according to Mona Wood-Sword, the family's spokesperson in Hawaii.

“There is no quick fix and no appealing options for treatment,” Chapman says. “While I know my diagnosis, until I come out of my surgery, I do not yet know my prognosis. If all goes well, my doctors will be able to get the tumor.”

The Chapmans say they're doing their best to stay upbeat despite the difficult circumstances.

"Although it's a very scary time for them and their family, they are being strong, praying, and following doctor's orders," says Wood-Sword. "Duane was inconsolable at one point, but he's trying to be positive and stay strong for her."

