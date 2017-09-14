Hawaii households got a raise last year (but it was very tiny)

The median household income in the islands nudged up by just .1 percent in 2016 to $74,511, new Census estimates show.

That's far smaller than the national average, though officials were quick to note that Hawaii had the sixth-highest median household income in the nation last year.

Eugene Tian, state economist, said the .1 percent income growth is "definitely low" and far smaller than the 2 percent that the state is used to.

"This is a surprising number," he said.

What's behind it? Tian isn't sure, but he said there might actually be a statistical error at work. Census estimates are based on surveys, and he said the sample might simply have been too small.

"It may not be representative for the whole state," he said.

Hawaii's median household income in 2015 was $74,451, when adjusted for inflation. Translation: The median household income rose by just $54 in 2016.

Nationally, the median household income in 2016 was $57,617 (up 2.4 percent from the year before).

Maryland has the highest median income, at $78,945. Washington, D.C. took the no. 2 spot: $75,506. The lowest median household income can be found in Mississippi: $41,754.

A number of states saw their median incomes rise by upwards of 2 percent.

In Massachusetts, the median rose by nearly 6 percent.

Meanwhile, a handful of states actually saw incomes decline, when compared to inflation-adjusted totals for 2015.

Median household income also varied widely by island:

On Oahu, the median was $80,513.

On Hawaii Island, it was just $55,750.

Kauai County's median was $71,344.

And in Maui County it was $72,247.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.