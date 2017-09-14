Daniel Dae Kim confirms he will star in 'Hellboy' reboot

Former “Hawaii Five-0” star Daniel Dae Kim confirmed Wednesday that he will be joining the cast of the “Hellboy” reboot, touting the original actor who stepped aside for “championing the notion that Asian characters should be played by Asian or Asian American actors.”

Kim will be playing Major Ben Daimio in the movie, a Japanese-American military member who can turn into a jaguar when angered or in pain.

Ed Skrein was originally cast for the role but stepped down last month amid backlash about whitewashing in Hollywood.

In a Facebook post, Kim applauded the movie’s producers and Skrein, saying “he could not have addressed the issue more elegantly and I remain indebted to him for his strength of character.”

Kim recently dealt with controversy of his own after leaving “Hawaii Five-0” in July over a contract dispute. News reports said he and co-star Grace Park were seeking pay equality for the eighth season of the show.

