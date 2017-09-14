Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor brings America’s history to life with Living History Day

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor will bring America’s history during World War II to life at its annual Living History Day, September 23, from 9 am – 4:30 pm. The event is held in affiliation with Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day Live!, providing free admission for up to two visitors who present a Museum Day Live! ticket. Visitors can download free tickets beginning August 25, 2017 at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-live-2017. Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor is a Smithsonian Affiliate and ranked one of the nation’s top 10 aviation attractions in the nation by TripAdvisor®.

This year’s event will recognize the role of film and photography in documenting and preserving the events of WWII. A special screening of “Finding KUKAN” will be held at 2:30 pm in the Museum’s theater, followed by a question and answer session with the documentary’s filmmaker, Hawaii resident Robin Lung. “Finding KUKAN” is an award-winning documentary that uncovers the forgotten story of Hawaii resident Li Ling-Ai, the uncredited female producer of “Kukan,” an Academy Award-winning color documentary about WWII China that has been lost for decades.

Other themed activities include demonstrations on how to preserve WWII-era and family photos, as well as the process of colorizing black and white photographs; a scavenger hunt throughout the Museum to find famous images from WWII from around the globe; costumed interpreters including WWII pilots, and swing dancers who will conduct swing dance demonstrations with the public; displays and presentations by local students; and open cockpits. Canon USA, Inc. will also be on-site to loan cameras and offer photography workshops for visitors.

Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor is located on Historic Ford Island, where bombs fell during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. Visitors to the Museum can see remnants from that day of infamy, including the 158-foot tall, red and white iconic Ford Island Control Tower, Hangars 37 and 79, and bullet holes in Hangar 79. Through its preservation and restoration of World War II fighter planes and accompanying artifacts in the Museum’s historic hangars, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor shares the story of the vital role aviation played in the winning of World War II, and its continuing role in maintaining America’s freedom.

For more information or to download a coupon for free admission for two, go to pacificaviationmuseum.org.

