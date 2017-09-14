Keiki conch shell blowing contest a first at Pearlridge Center

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Pearlridge Center will host the first Keiki Pu (conch shell) Blowing Contest, in partnership with Aloha Festivals as part of its long-standing Keiki Ho‘olaule‘a. Called the Pu Ha‘aheo (“Cherish the Conch Shell with Pride”), the keiki contest with begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Pearlridge Uptown Center Court. Keiki will compete in two age categories: four to 12 years of age, and 13 to 17 years of age. Entrance is free, though competitors must wear a 2017 Aloha Festivals ribbon, which will be available for a $7 purchase at Pearlridge Center. It is highly recommended that keiki provide their own conch shell for the competition, although a limited number of shells will be available for those that do not have one.

Registration in advance is required. Register online at bit.ly/pucontest. Keiki will be judged on presentation. Recommended attire includes dress shorts, a Keiki Ho‘olaule‘a t-shirt (provided to pre-registered contestants at time of competition), a neck lei and an Aloha Festivals Ribbon. Competitors will also be judged on technique, movement/style, appearance and overall appeal.

Each of the two grand-prize winners (one for each age group) will receive a beautiful conch shell and will be invited to officially participate in the Aloha Festivals’ Floral Parade.

The blowing of the conch shell or pu is often used to announce the official start of a Hawaiian ceremony or event.

Keiki Ho‘olaule‘a is the signature children’s event of Aloha Festivals, featuring arts and crafts, demonstrations and live musical entertainment by and for Hawaii’s youth. The 2017 Aloha Festivals Royal Court will make a special appearance at 10 a.m. Wear your Aloha Festivals ribbon and receive discounts from participating Pearlridge merchants during Keiki Ho‘olaule‘a event hours. Saturday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Uptown and Downtown center-wide.

For more information, please call (808) 488.0981 or visit pearlridgeonline.com.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.