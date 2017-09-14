Hokulea to continue 'Mahalo Tour' in Haleiwa

The voyaging canoe Hokulea will continue its next stop on the “Mahalo Tour” in Haleiwa, just a short distance away from its dock at Sand Island.

The crew will leave Thursday and arrive Saturday at 10 a.m., spending 10 days visiting schools and participating in community events that will highlight the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage.

There will also be a public canoe tour on Sunday afternoon.

The “Mahalo Tour” is an opportunity for the Polynesian Voyaging Society to thank Hawaii’s people and educate them about the lessons learned from the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage.

